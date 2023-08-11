Crime scene tape at the scene of the officer-involved shooting in University City. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A suspected car thief was shot and wounded by a San Diego Police Department officer during an exchange of gunfire early Friday morning in University City.

San Diego Sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Jarjura said the suspect was hospitalized after the shooting and a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his 20s wearing a blue mask, fled the scene.

Jarjura said the wounded suspect “fired at least one round” at police during the altercation.

He said police had responded at 3:15 a.m. to reports of men tampering with cars parked at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Lebon Drive.

The condition of the wounded suspect was not immediately available.

Per law-enforcement protocol, the sheriff’s department is investigating the shooting.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.