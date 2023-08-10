A courtroom gavel. File photo

A man sentenced to more than 500 years behind bars for raping two women in San Diego County has been denied parole, which he could have received under a new state law.

Though Randal Gers, 60, was initially ineligible for a parole hearing until the year 2378, a change to California law allowed him to receive a hearing under the state’s Elderly Parole Program.

That hearing before the Board of Parole Hearings on Tuesday included statements from his victims.

The law change, enacted in 2021, lowered the age of qualification for a hearing to inmates who are 50 years of age or older and have served at least 20 years of continuous incarceration.

Gers was sentenced to 567 years to life for kidnapping two women on separate occasions in 1995. It was the longest prison sentence in San Diego County history at the time.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, the victims were kidnapped at knifepoint, tied up and raped. Prosecutors allege one victim was left tied to a tree overnight after the assault; Gers later returned to continue the attack.

At the time, he had a prior conviction for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old, the D.A.’s Office said.

In opposing parole, prosecutors argued Gers has not shown remorse or completed any self-help programming while incarcerated.

Gers was denied parole, but can receive another hearing in five years.

“These were extremely brutal and horrific crimes deserving of the life in prison sentence the defendant received,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

– City News Service