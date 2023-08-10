City crews repaving a street. Courtesy of the mayor’s office

The city of San Diego’s ongoing slurry seal program repairing and resurfacing roads around the city will move into Rancho Bernardo and Scripps Ranch in the coming weeks, it was announced Thursday.

According to the city, the slurry seal is often completed in phases over several days or weeks and multiple such projects are happening across the city at the same time.

Weather permitting, the following projects will be completed in August:

— West Bernardo Drive near Poblado Road;

— Fairhope Road near Bernardo Center Drive;

— Adena Lane near Fairhope Road;

— Drayton Hall Way near Fairhope Road;

— Fairhope Court near Fairhope Road;

— Devereux Road near Tatia Court;

— Tatia Court near Devereux Road;

— Belle Helene Court near Devereux Road;

— Marymount Place near Devereux Road;

— Parlange Place near Devereux Road;

— Rienzi Place near Devereux Road;

— Tretagnier Circle near Devereux Road;

— Bellechase Circle near Tretagnier Circle;

— Versailles Court near Bellechase Circle;

— Scripps Vista Way to Affinity Court; and

— Erma Road near Scripps Westview Way.

Slurry seal is a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand, and rock. The mixture is applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch and extends the life of streets that are already in good condition, reducing the need for costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction processes, according to the city.

According to the city, streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system that helps to determine when to schedule streets for repair. Each street segment is assigned an Overall Condition Index based on the pavement’s roughness and cracks.

The OCI is used in conjunction with other factors, such as traffic volume, road type, maintenance history, other construction projects, and available funding, according to the city. Repairs are often grouped within a neighborhood to include streets that are in similar condition or performed after other projects, such as pipeline replacement.

A complete list of all the city’s projects can be found on the Project Finder map here.

–City News Service