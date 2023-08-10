Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A 29-year-old Oceanside man suspected of a fatal hit- and-run crash while under the influence was in custody Thursday, authorities said.

Edwin Vincent Hoffman was booked into the Vista Detention Facility Thursday on $500,000 bail after the deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 just north of state Route 78, in Oceanside, about 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber.

Hoffman was driving a black Chevrolet Corvette northbound when the car veered onto the right shoulder and collided into a parked red Dodge Caliber, Gerber said. The Corvette then traveled back into northbound lanes of I-5 and struck a big rig.

“Following the crash, the driver of the Corvette fled the scene on foot but was located by CHP officers a short time later near the scene of the crash,” Gerber said.

CHP officers and Oceanside Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene, and despite lifesaving efforts, a woman in a passenger seat of the Dodge Caliber died at the scene. Four other occupants were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from moderate to major, the officer said.

Hoffman was placed under arrest and faces four felony charges in the crash, Gerber said.

— City News Service