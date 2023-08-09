A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Investigators continued Wednesday to seek information regarding a fatal crash on state Route 78 in Oceanside over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 11:01 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Oceanside Area office responded to reports of a motorcycle wreck on westbound SR-78 approaching the Interstate 5 northbound transition ramp.

They found a 29-year-old male from Oceanside who had been riding a 2012 Harley Davidson when the motorcycle went down in traffic lanes.

A short time later, a Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by a 69-year-old male from San Diego, entered the transition ramp and collided with the rider.

CHP and Oceanside fire/paramedics responded, and the rider was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The driver of the Mitsubishi was uninjured.

At this time, it does not appear alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, according to the CHP.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is asking anyone who has information or may

have witnessed the incident to contact the Oceanside Area office at (760) 643-3400.