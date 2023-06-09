A National City Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The National City Police Department said Friday it will conduct a DUI checkpoint starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Motor Officer M. Lozano said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The police department reminded the public that impaired driving results not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the- counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

— City News Service