A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A San Diego police officer was wounded Thursday in a shooting in a Chollas Creek-area neighborhood.

The firearm assault was reported about 11:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Ogden Street, said Lt. Matthew Carpenter of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which was called in to assist police with the search for the assailant.

The wounded officer’s condition was not immediately available.

Police, including SWAT personnel, fanned out through the neighborhood near 54th Street and University Avenue in search of the shooter.

The circumstances that led to the gunfire were unclear.

Updated at 12:45 p.m. June 8, 2023

–City News Service