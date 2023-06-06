Patrol personnel arrested the 44-year-old suspect without incident. Credit: OnScene.TV

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening another man with a replica handgun during a parking dispute in a Lincoln Park-area neighborhood.

The disturbance was reported about 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue, just north of Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol personnel arrested the 44-year-old suspect without incident on suspicion of issuing criminal threats, SDPD public-affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this article.