A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening another man with a replica handgun during a parking dispute in a Lincoln Park-area neighborhood.
The disturbance was reported about 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue, just north of Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Patrol personnel arrested the 44-year-old suspect without incident on suspicion of issuing criminal threats, SDPD public-affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said.
The suspect’s name was not immediately available.
City News Service contributed to this article.