Emergency crews work to free the trapped bicyclist. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man riding a bicycle in Otay Mesa was hit by a dump truck Tuesday and was trapped for almost an hour under the truck as rescuers raced to free him, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The rescue was reported at 4:33 a.m. Tuesday and the first unit arrived at 4:42 a.m. at the off-ramp from Interstate 905 to Britannia Avenue, a battalion commander told OnScene.TV.

San Diego firefighters were joined by the Chula Vista Fire Department and Cal Fire in the rescue.

The victim received major injuries that were considered to be life-threatening and was rushed to a trauma center, according to the battalion commander.

The road to the Tijuana Airport crossing was closed and traffic was backed up on the freeway and off-ramp.