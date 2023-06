San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A Mountain View-area house fire displaced two residents Monday, authorities said.

The blaze erupted shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Hemlock Street, just north of T Street, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department advised.

An occupant of the single-story home safely jumped out of a bedroom window to escape, according to the city agency.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this article.