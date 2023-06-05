San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities have publicly identified a 65-year-old Orange County man killed in a Memorial Day pileup allegedly caused by an intoxicated driver on a rural road near Pala Casino.

Manh Nguyen of Fountain Valley was headed west on State Route 76 when an eastbound Toyota Camry veered into his path and struck his Lexus GS-350 near Magee Road shortly after 9 p.m. May 29, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

CHP Public Affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said that the collision led to subsequent crashes of two other vehicles, a Hyundai Santa Fe and a Jeep Laredo.

Nguyen died at the scene.

The other motorists, a Toyota passenger, and another person riding in the Jeep suffered minor to moderately serious injuries in the accident.

The driver of the Camry, 23-year-old Bianca Anahy Hernandez of Pauma Valley, was treated at a hospital before being booked into county jail on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, Gerber said.

–City News Service