A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man who robbed a Jack in the Box in Bay Terraces and threw the register at an employee is on the loose Saturday.

San Diego Police officers responded at 6:31 p.m. Friday to 2905 Alta View Drive where they learned the suspect entered the restaurant, reached over the counter and grabbed money out of the cash register.

A female employee attempted to stop the suspect, who grabbed the cash register and threw it at her, said Officer Robert Heims.

As the suspect left the restaurant, another employee tried to stop him and the suspect shoved the employee down, ran to a vehicle and drove away northbound on Woodman Street.

The suspect was described as 5 feet 10 inches with a medium build, wearing a red sweatshirt and light gray jeans, Heims said.

Detectives from the department’s Robbery Unit are investigating and anyone with information was asked to call 619-531-2000 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477