The location of Friday’s earthquake in the Agua Caliente area. Photo credit: Screen shot, earthquake.usgs.gov

A mild earthquake shook the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County Friday.

No reported damage or injuries resulted from the 3.0-magnitude temblor, which struck roughly nine miles northeast of Mount Laguna in the Agua Caliente area at about 12:20 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Representatives of Cal Fire and the county Sheriff’s Department said the agencies had received no calls about the quake.

City News Service contributed to this article.