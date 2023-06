An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

A power outage left parts of Normal Heights, North Park and University Heights without electrical service Friday.

The blackout began about 3:45 p.m., knocking out power to 1,340 San Diego Gas & Electric customers, the utility advised.

All the affected areas were expected to be back in service by 9:30 p.m., according to SDG&E public affairs.

The cause of the outage was under investigation, the agency reported.