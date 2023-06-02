Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A man convicted of gunning another man down in the Lincoln Park neighborhood was sentenced Friday to 37 years to life in state prison.

Bobbie Reyes, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the shooting death of 27-year-old Vicente Coleman, whose body was found on the night of May 19, 2020.

A bystander found Coleman’s body around 7:30 that night “while walking through an undeveloped area” off Euclid Avenue, according to San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown.

Prosecutors allege Reyes encountered Coleman at a trolley stop, offered to sell him drugs, then led him to a trail before shooting him three times.

Reyes was arrested a few weeks later.

–City News Service