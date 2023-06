A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crew Thursday knocked down a blaze that started in one unit of a five-bay, residential garage in the Golden Hill neighborhood, officials said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Just after 6:40 a.m. firefighters arrived at the garage, located on 30th and Grape streets.

They knocked the blaze down at 6:54 a.m., preventing it from spreading to nearby residences, according to SDFD spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

There were no injuries, said Jeff Mitchell, SDFD battalion chief.

–City News Service