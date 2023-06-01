Deputies at scene of stabbing
Sheriff’s deputies at the scene of the stabbing in San Marcos. Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

A male juvenile was detained in connection with a stabbing of a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday night in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday.

The attack was reported at 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Center Drive, in the parking lot of a Walmart.

Deputies found the victim with stab wounds to his abdomen, and then located the suspect at a nearby Sprinter station, officials said.

The victim was treated at Palomar Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

City News Service and SoCal News Outlet contributed to this article.

Chris Jennewein

Chris Jennewein is Editor & Publisher of Times of San Diego.