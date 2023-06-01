Sheriff’s deputies at the scene of the stabbing in San Marcos. Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

A male juvenile was detained in connection with a stabbing of a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday night in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday.

The attack was reported at 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Center Drive, in the parking lot of a Walmart.

Deputies found the victim with stab wounds to his abdomen, and then located the suspect at a nearby Sprinter station, officials said.

The victim was treated at Palomar Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

City News Service and SoCal News Outlet contributed to this article.