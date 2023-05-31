A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop in Spring Valley Wednesday led deputies on a roughly 15-minute road chase that ended with his arrest in Bonita, authorities reported.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, sped off when a deputy tried to pull him over for a traffic violation in the area of Grand Avenue and Jamacha Boulevard at about 11 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Due to the fleeing motorist’s unsafe driving, deputies soon backed off the pursuit and allowed personnel aboard a San Diego police helicopter to take charge of tracking his direction of travel from above, sheriff’s Lt. Matthew Carpenter said.

In the area of Bonita Woods Drive and Butternut Hollow Lane, just north of Chula Vista Golf Course, the suspect ran over a spike strip that deputies had laid across the roadway in his path.

Though at least one tire on the white Ford Fusion he was driving was shredded by the spikes, the man continued fleeing for about a mile to the south before pulling to a stop in the 4000 block of Old Orchard Lane.

There, deputies unleashed a service dog to subdue the suspect before taking him into custody at about 11:15 a.m., Carpenter said. The arrestee’s name was not immediately available.

–City News Service