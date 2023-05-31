Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A gunshot victim turned up Wednesday in a rural neighborhood in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.

A family friend of the wounded man made a 911 call shortly before 11 a.m. to report that the victim had just shown up at a home in the 1900 block of Rainbow Glen Road in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Lt. Matthew Carpenter said. The man’s condition was not immediately available.

The shooting apparently had occurred in a different location, but exactly where was unclear, the lieutenant said.

The shooter remained unidentified and at large as of midday.

— City News Service