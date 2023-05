A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pala, authorities reported Tuesday.

The collision occurred about 9:10 p.m. Monday on State Route 76 at Magee Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 9:33 p.m. and closed the highway near the site of the crash.

No other injuries were immediately reported to the CHP.

There was no word on the age and the gender of the deceased victim, whose name was withheld until the next of kin could be notified.