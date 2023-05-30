San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

A 38-year-old pedestrian who died last week when a vehicle ran him over in the Talmadge neighborhood was identified Tuesday.

According to the county Medical Examiner’s Office, San Diego resident Antonio Mateo Antonio died from multiple blunt-force injuries on Thursday evening.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Antonio attempted to cross the 5000 block of El Cajon Boulevard when he was struck by a 2016 Honda Civic traveling westbound and being driven by a 24-year-old woman, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Bystanders tried to stop oncoming traffic, but a 22-year-old man driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla did not understand what was going on and kept driving — running over and killing Antonio, who had just been struck by the Honda, the SDPD said.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

The SDPD’S Traffic Division was investigating the fatal accident.

