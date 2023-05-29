Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. Photo via @EvaKnott Twitter

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a female inmate found in her cell at the Las Colinas jail in Santee, authorities said Monday.

At 12:30 a.m. Monday, investigators were informed that 32-year-old Roselee Bartolacci died at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“We extend our sympathies to the Bartolacci family and those affected by her death,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, adding that a liaison officer will offer support to Bartolacci’s family “as they deal with the loss of a loved one.”

Officials said Bartolacci was arrested on April 6 and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. She with charged with assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

On April 7, authorities transferred her to the Las Colinas facility.

During a check of the housing unit on Sunday, Bartolacci, who was alone in the cell, “was found to be unresponsive,” according to the sheriff’s department.

“Deputies and medical staff immediately began life saving measures including CPR,” the department said, adding that paramedics also rendered aid to Bartolacci, who was pronounced dead.

A representative with the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board was called to the scene, and the county Medical Examiner’s Office will determine how Bartolacci died, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this article.