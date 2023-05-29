Officers were sent to Fifth Avenue and Broadway a little after 1:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a shooting, according to the San Diego Police Department. Photo via OnScene.TV

A man was shot Monday in the Gaslamp neighborhood of San Diego, and police were searching for the shooter.

Officers were sent to Fifth Avenue and Broadway a little after 1:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a shooting, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of people inside the Phantom Nightclub at 1014 Fifth Ave.

The people were ejected from the nightclub but continued arguing outside when an “unknown suspect from the group shot the victim multiple times in the upper body,” police said.

The victim collapsed after he ran across the street. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he remained in stable but serious condition, the SDPD said.

SDPD Central Division Investigations were handling the case. Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service