A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Three people were injured when an apparently drunk driver in a van collided head-on with a small sedan in Sorrento Valley, police reported Monday.

The crash occurred at 8:53 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard near Interstate 805, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle.

A 26-year-old woman in a 2014 Ford Transit van heading the wrong way in the westbound lanes collided head-on with 2017 Honda Civic with a man and woman inside, Buttle said.

The 44-year-old woman in the passenger seat of the Civic suffered life-threatening injuries including a punctured liver, stomach bleeding and multiple rib fractures. The 42-year-old man driving the car suffered minor abrasions to his arms and pain in his right hip and back.

The van driver, who was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, suffered internal injuries, Buttle said.

City News Service contributed to this article.