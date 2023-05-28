A Coaster train. Photo courtesy of Keep San Diego Moving.

Authorities released the identity of a woman who was fatally struck by a Coaster train in Bay Park on Wednesday.

The eastbound train hit Charie Crick, 44, in the 2700 block of Morena Boulevard on the railroad right of way shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Crick, who was homeless, was walking on the eastbound tracks north of the Clairemont Drive Trolley Station, the office said.

The engineer of an eastbound Coaster train saw the woman and honked the train’s horn with no response. The engineer applied the brakes before the train struck her.

A 911 call was placed and emergency services personnel dispatched to the scene. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The medical examiner reported the cause of death as injuries caused by multiple blunt force.

– City News Service