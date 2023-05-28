A DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and one under the influence of a drug at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, police said Sunday.

The checkpoint, in the 00 block of North Fourth Avenue, was conducted Saturday by Chula Vista Police Department officers from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Of the 2,226 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 1,217 vehicles were screened, police said.

Seven drivers were given field sobriety tests and four were arrested, according to the department.

Thirteen unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued and four vehicles were impounded.

The next DUI checkpoint will be held in June, Chula Vista police said.