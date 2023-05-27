A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

A motorcyclist broke both arms and both legs Saturday when he broadsided a sedan making a U-turn near Mission Beach.

The crash occurred at 4:14 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Mission Bay Drive, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The 54-year-old driver of a 2011 Toyota Camry, westbound on the drive, was making a U-turn in front of the 2008 Triumph motorcycle when the vehicles collided, Heims said.

The motorcyclist, 32, suffered non-life-threatening injuries that included open fractures to both arms, the officer said. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital.

The Camry driver was not injured. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, which is under investigation, Heims said.

– City News Service