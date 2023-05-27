A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

The Chula Vista Police Department announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits on Saturday night.

Officers will be stopping drivers from 6:30 p.m. to midnight to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

The checkpoints are usually announced in advanced because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink or smoke to excess and then get behind the wheel.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” said Officer Brian Carter. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Police said the checkpoint location would be chosen based on the number of previous drunk-driving crashes.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.