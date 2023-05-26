A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A collision on Interstate 805 in Clairemont left one person dead Friday.

The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, near state Route 52, according to the California Highway Patrol.

During the crash, a pickup truck overturned and spilled bags of cement and other materials onto a gray SUV and the roadway, the CHP reported.

SB I-805 ramp to EB SR-52, all lanes closed due to a traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/NEBjIxRa1v — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) May 26, 2023

The accident forced a closure of the southbound I-805 connector to eastbound SR-52, Caltrans advised.

City News Service contributed to this article.