The crumpled Honda and covered body after the fatal crash early Wednesday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A motorist was killed Wednesday in a head-on collision between two cars near a Chula Vista transit depot, authorities reported.

The fatal crash in front of the Bayfront/E Street Trolley Station took place at about 6 a.m., when the driver of a westbound Honda veered into an eastbound left-turn lane and struck an oncoming Nissan sedan, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the driver of the Honda unconscious in his crumpled car, CVPD traffic Sgt. Fred Rowbotham told OnSceneTV. Paramedics tried in vain to revive the man, believed to have been about 50 years old, before pronouncing him dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately available.

An ambulance crew took the driver of the Nissan, a woman in her 30s, to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The wreck forced a closure of the roadway between Interstate 5 and Woodlawn Avenue for several hours, according to police.

City News Service contributed to this article.