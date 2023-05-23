A National City Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A woman who fatally stabbed a man in National City last year was sentenced this week to 11 years in state prison.

Amalia Samaniego, 45, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and an allegation of using a knife in the April 28, 2022, killing of Calvin Martin.

National City police said Martin was found gravely wounded in the area of East Ninth Street and L Avenue. Paramedics took him to UCSD Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Samaniego was arrested near the scene.

Prosecutors alleged she stabbed Martin, then later struck him with a broom handle or stick.

A motive for the stabbing has not been disclosed, but during her arraignment last year, Samaniego stated in court that the victim had strangled her and threatened to kill her.

City News Service contributed to this article.