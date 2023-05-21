A Cal Fire San Diego truck. Courtesy Cal Fire

Fire destroyed a single-family residence in Jacumba Sunday, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 1:03 p.m. Sunday. Cal Fire San Diego arrived at the scene, at Riverside Drive and Strickland Avenue to find the 1,500-square-foot home and two sheds fully involved, according to Capt. Brent Pascua.

A 20- to 30-foot patch of brush near the house also burned, along with two sheds.

One resident, a 65-year-old woman, was displaced. The Red Cross arrived to assist her, the captain said.

No injuries were reported, he said. The U.S. Forest Service aided Cal Fire.

– City News Service