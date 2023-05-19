Luis Juan. San Diego Police Department photo

Authorities asked the public Friday to keep an eye out for a man who went missing in the Valencia Park area this week and is considered at risk.

The last known sighting of Luis Juan, 23, was in the 5700 block of Mira Flores Drive late Thursday morning, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Juan, a 5-foot-10-inch, roughly 120-pound Latino with black hair, was wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and a black hat when he disappeared, according to SDPD public affairs.

Police did not specify why Juan is considered at risk, though they did say he only knows his first name.

Anyone who spots a young man who appears lost and matches Juan’s description is asked to call SDPD communications at 619-531-2000.

City News Service contributed to this article.