The Coronado Bridge. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego-Coronado Bridge was closed Friday evening as authorities try to talk down a person threatening to jump off the span over San Diego Bay, authorities said.

The Coronado Police Department reported at 8:20 p.m. that the closure, in both directions, remained in place.

The department initially announced the closure, until further notice, due to “police activity,” just after 4:30 p.m., without specifying why.

Caltrans San Diego also posted to Twitter regarding the closure.

Users were reported “standstill traffic” on the app Waze after 7 p.m., and speeds of less than 10 mph on parts of Silver Strand Boulevard, the only other way into or out of Coronado when the bridge is closed.

Traffic, particularly, is clogging both the north and south ends of the boulevard, according to Waze.

– Staff and wire reports