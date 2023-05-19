Las Tres Cantinas. Credit: Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control

A Chula Vista restaurant’s liquor license was suspended Friday after state officials said a 20-year-old man was served alcohol at the business just before he died in a solo vehicle crash.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said 20-year-old Jonathan Ortiz Zaragoza was “repeatedly served alcohol” at Las Tres Cantinas without his ID ever being checked.

Ortiz Zaragoza died in a crash after leaving the restaurant on Jan. 16, 2022.

A subsequent investigation into how he obtained alcohol led to ABC filing disciplinary action against the restaurant.

An ABC news release states Las Tres Cantinas agreed to a 30-day suspension of its license. If any other violations occur over the next year, the restaurant’s liquor license could be revoked permanently.

“Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “We want to remind licensees to check IDs carefully to help keep our youth and communities safe.”

