Authorities have publicly identified a 29-year-old man who died last week from injuries he suffered in a collision on Interstate 8 in the Flinn Springs area.

Jared Martineau of Lakeside was pronounced dead at Sharp Memorial Hospital late last Thursday evening, nine days after the crash near Lake Jennings Park Road, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Martineau was heading east shortly before 5 p.m. May 2 when his Ford pickup collided with another vehicle, overturned and rolled side-over-side several times before coming to rest on the westbound side of the freeway.

Martineau was ejected from his truck and suffered extensive blunt- force trauma to his head and upper body, according to the county agency.

