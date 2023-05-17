The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A 71-year-old San Diego Central Jail inmate who had been hospitalized for more than six weeks has died, authorities reported Wednesday.

Maximillian Aguirre of Spring Valley was pronounced dead at Tri-City Hospital in Oceanside at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

While in custody, he experienced “extensive medical issues unrelated to his incarceration” leading to his hospitalization, sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

Aguirre was jailed on Dec. 16, 2021 when a fugitive task force arrested him on suspicion of four counts of oral copulation with a person under 10 years of age and 11 counts of lewd acts with a minor under age 14.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office will seek to determine the cause and manner of Aguirre’s death.

The lieutenant said he could not disclose details of the medical problems that Aguirre had suffered while in jail.

– City News Service