Campland-on-the-Bay. Courtesy photo

A suspect in the fatal late-night shooting of a 49-year-old man following an argument at a Pacific Beach RV campground was behind bars Wednesday and facing a possible murder charge.

Michael Lawrence Callahan, 38, allegedly opened fire on the victim at Campland on the Bay shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found the victim near a swimming pool on the grounds of the campground on the north side of Mission Bay, suffering from at least one bullet wound to the chest. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Police withheld the victim’s name pending family notification.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a quarrel between the two men, according to Shebloski.

“It is still early in the investigation, but detectives have learned the victim was with a small group of people at a community swimming pool when a brief verbal confrontation occurred between the victim and (suspect),” Shebloski said Wednesday.

According to OnSceneTV.com, the argument between the two men — both of whom were staying at the campground — erupted after the victim took issue with Callahan’s purported disruptive shouting and “vulgar” behavior in the presence of children.

Following the exchange of angry words, Callahan, a San Diego resident, allegedly left, then returned to the pool area with a handgun and shot the victim.

“The suspect fled the area but was located a short time later in his motor home at the park,” Shebloski said. “The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The handgun believed to (have been) used in this incident was recovered at the scene.”

Callahan was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Updated at 1:59 p.m. May 17, 2023

–City News Service