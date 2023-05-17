San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities have publicly identified a 32-year-old man who was killed last week in a traffic crash on Interstate 15 near Escondido.

Juan Cornejo of Temecula had stopped his Dodge sedan on the southbound side of the freeway south of Gopher Canyon Road and was sitting in it when it was struck by an Infiniti sedan shortly before 2:30 a.m. on May 7, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The impact ejected Cornejo onto the roadway, killing him at the scene, the agency reported.

It was unclear if Cornejo’s car had broken down or if he pulled to a stop on the interstate for some other reason.

–City News Service