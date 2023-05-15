A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Police are seeking public help Monday in identifying and locating two suspects who badly beat a victim near the College Area.

Just before 2 a.m. on March 19, the victim was standing outside Senor Pancho’s taco shop, which is located at 5089 College Ave.

For unknown reasons, the two suspects got into an argument with the victim and used closed fists to hit his face repeatedly, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man suffered a laceration and facial fracture to his lower right eye socket and was rushed to a hospital, according to the SDPD.

One of the suspects was described as a 20-year-old, 6-foot, white man with a thin build. He was clean shaven with black medium length hair and was wearing a black and red flannel shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap turned backwards, according to the SDPD.

The other suspect was described as a 20-year-old white man, 5-feet, 8 inches, with a medium build. He had dirty blonde hair and was wearing a black jacket and black pants, according to the SDPD.

Police said the suspects were last seen walking westbound on Montezuma Road near San Diego State University.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects is urged to call SDPD’s Eastern Division at 858-495-7942 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 for a chance at a $1,000 reward.

–City News Service