A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 79-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the midway district, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the woman was walking in the roadway near the 3500 block of Midway Drive when a 58-year-old man driving a 2019 Dodge struck the victim, according to the SDPD.

The driver’s attention was drawn to a sign for the Broken Yolk restaurant, police said.

When the man directed his eyes back to the road, he slammed on the brakes and veered left, but still struck the woman, according to the SDPD.

The woman hit against the vehicle’s windshield and was then rushed to a hospital to treat a pelvic fracture and laceration to the head, according to the SDPD.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

An investigation was ongoing.