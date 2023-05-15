The Honda sedan after the victims were extricated from the vehicle. Credit: OnScene.TV

A 53-year-old man was behind bars Monday for allegedly fleeing after his pickup truck collided with a car in a Bay Terraces-area intersection over the weekend, killing two women riding in the latter vehicle.

The suspect was allegedly heading east when his Ford F-150 crashed into the Honda Civic as its driver was making a left turn from the westbound side of Paradise Valley Road onto Munda Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Following the wreck, the suspect allegedly bailed out of the damaged truck and ran off, Sgt. Victoria Houseman said.

Two passengers in the Civic, aged 23 and a 25, were critically injured and died at a hospital. A 25-year-old man who had been riding in the car and its driver, a 22-year-old woman, also were injured, Houseman said.

Several hours after the crash, Tony Garcia turned himself in to officers at the SDPD’s Western Division station. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Garcia was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.