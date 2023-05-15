

The Oceanside Area of the California Highway Patrol welcomed a new commander, it was announced Monday.



Rick Goulding, who has worked with the CHP for nearly two decades, was

introduced as the area’s newest commander on May, 2, according to the CHP.



Prior to being the new commander of the Oceanside Area, Goulding was

assigned to the following CHP areas: Central Los Angeles, Arrowhead, San

Bernardino, and Yuba-Sutter.

Before his newest role in Oceanside, Goulding served as a sergeant,

lieutenant and commander and racked up nearly 20 years of law enforcement

experience.

Goulding will now serve the North County of San Diego, which includes

the following cities and neighborhoods: Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Rancho

Santa Fe, Vista, San Marcos, Bonsall, Fallbrook, Escondido, Valley Center and

Pauma Valley.

”I look forward to building upon our strong relationships with our

allied agencies, traffic safety stakeholders and community groups, in an effort

to make the North San Diego County region a safe place to live, work and

travel,” Goulding said.



–-City News Service