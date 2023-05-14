The Honda sedan after the victims had to be extricated from the vehicle. Credit: OnScene.TV

Two women were killed Sunday morning during a two-vehicle crash in the Bay Terraces community of San Diego, where a motorist in a pickup truck fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

A 2000 Honda Civic, going westbound on Paradise Valley Road, made a left turn, southbound, onto Munda Road about 2:25 a.m. directly in front of a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was going eastbound on Paradise Valley, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The Honda’s front seat passenger, a 25-year-old woman, and the car’s rear seat passenger, a 20-year-old woman, were rushed to a hospital were they died from their injuries. The Honda’s motorist, a 22-year-old woman, suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver’s side rear passenger, a 25-year-old man, had a complaint of pain.

The mangled front of the pickup truck. Credit: OnScene.TV

The driver of the pickup truck fled on foot and is still at large.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.