A 32-year-old man sleeping in a tent in the East Village was stabbed multiple times Sunday, authorities said.
Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue at 6:12 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Arturo Swadener of the San Diego Police Department.
The victim received a major cut on his forehead and was stabbed in the chest multiple times, Swadener told OnScene TV. He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery and was stabilized, the lieutenant said.
The suspect wore dark clothes, a hoodie and had a shaved head. He was last seen running down 11th Avenue.
A woman who was also in the tent told police she heard a commotion and saw her boyfriend being stabbed. She then chased him away.
City News Service contributed to this article.