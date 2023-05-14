The victim was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Credit: OnSceneTV

A 32-year-old man sleeping in a tent in the East Village was stabbed multiple times Sunday, authorities said.

Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue at 6:12 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Arturo Swadener of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim received a major cut on his forehead and was stabbed in the chest multiple times, Swadener told OnScene TV. He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery and was stabilized, the lieutenant said.

The suspect wore dark clothes, a hoodie and had a shaved head. He was last seen running down 11th Avenue.

A woman who was also in the tent told police she heard a commotion and saw her boyfriend being stabbed. She then chased him away.

City News Service contributed to this article.