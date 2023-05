The Crystal Pier at Pacific Beach. Photo by Dirk Hansen via Wikimedia Commons

The Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach has been fully reopened, the city of San Diego announced Saturday.

The west end of the pier was temporarily closed as a safety precaution because the structure appeared to be damaged during winter storms, officials said. A consultant’s inspection determined that while the pier sustained minor damage, it is safe for public use.

The cottages on the pier were not closed. The owners closed off a portion of the pier in March.

–City News Service