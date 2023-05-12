Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

An Arizona man who brought a woman across state lines to San Diego, then forced her into prostitution, was sentenced Friday to nine years in federal prison.

Ashton Tylon Amir Jordan, 28, of Phoenix, pleaded guilty to moving the woman from Nevada to Arizona and then to California, where prosecutors said he used violence to make her become a prostitute.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the victim was able to escape from Jordan while at a downtown San Diego hotel in July 2021. Authorities arrested him in Arizona four months later.

He was indicted by a grand jury and entered a guilty plea in November.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Dana M. Sabraw imposed the prison sentence, while also ordering Jordan to serve 10 years of supervised release following his release from custody.

“I applaud the bravery of this victim,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman in a statement. “The defendant’s reprehensible actions have forever impacted her life, and for that he will pay a high price.”

– City News Service