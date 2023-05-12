Sexually violent predator Douglas Badger. Photo via San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff’s officials notified Borrego Springs residents this week that an elderly sexually violent predator is expected to be moved into their neighborhood this month.

Deputies went door-to-door on Thursday to notify locals of the placement of Douglas Badger, 80, into a supervised home on Zuni Trail.

He’s expected to undergo treatment there, be monitored by GPS and prohibited from leaving the residence without supervision.

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department news release states that per a judge’s approval, Badger will be moved into the home on or about May 24.

Sexually violent predators are designated as such after being convicted of sexual offenses that involve violence while also being diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend.

After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but also may petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.

Badger’s convictions include child molestation, kidnapping and forcible oral copulation. His victims were mostly male strangers, many of them hitchhikers, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

He has been housed at state hospitals since his release from prison in 1997.

Badger was previously proposed for housing at a home in Mount Helix, but San Diego Superior Court Judge Theodore Weathers rejected the placement, stating that the location was in a neighborhood that was “too dense” and “too close to children and child care.”

State hospital officials also proposed placing him at a residence in Rancho Bernardo, but the owners of the home withdrew their agreement to allow their property to house SVPs.

In March, Weathers ruled that the Zuni Trail location was a suitable placement for Badger.

The sheriff’s news release states, “This notification is not intended to induce fear; rather it is our belief that an informed community is a safer community. Use of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass the subject or any other person will not be tolerated and may result in prosecution.”

– City News Service