The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

More mental health clinicians and services are needed in county jails, according to a report released this week by the San Diego County Grand Jury.

The panel, in its report released Wednesday, noted particularly aid needed for the growing number of criminal defendants who are considered mentally incompetent to stand trial.

The report states that the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department employs 27 licensed mental health clinicians. Contractor NaphCare, which operates an in-house competency program, employs 10 more.

The clinicians must serve an average daily population of 4,000 inmates.

Incarcerated defendants who are ruled to be mentally incompetent are typically transferred to state hospitals for treatment until their mental fitness is restored and their criminal cases can proceed.

A defendant is deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial if he or she is unable to understand the nature of the court proceedings or assist an attorney in their defense.

A shortage of available beds has led to a long waitlist for transfers to Department of State Hospitals treatment programs. San Diego County defendants have an average transfer wait time of five to six months, according to the grand jury’s report.

In order to address the growing waitlist, a jail-based competency program (JBCT) began operating at the downtown San Diego Central Jail in 2017. The grand jury reported that the JBCT operates 30 beds at the central jail, which houses male inmates.

No such program is offered at Las Colinas in Santee, where female inmates are housed, so women who are found mentally incompetent must remain on the Department of State Hospitals waitlist until a bed becomes available.

The report states that as of Nov. 1, 2022, there were 111 male inmates who were mentally incompetent and 19 female inmates.

Those who are not selected for the 30-bed JBCT program run by the contractor receive “limited access to ongoing structured mental health programming” unless their “mental health status (deteriorates) to the point (that) they are placed in the Psychiatric Services Unit.”

There is a 30-bed Psychiatric Services Unit at both the men’s and women’s jails.

Among the grand jury’s recommendations was to expand the county’s current JBCT program and establish a similar program for female inmates.

The report also calls for increased mental health staffing and more services for mentally incompetent inmates who are not among those selected for the JBCT program.

– City News Service