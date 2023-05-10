Oceanside Police investigate the shooting and robbery on College Boulevard. Photo by Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

A man was hospitalized after being shot and robbed of his e-bike, the Oceanside Police Department reported Wednesday.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of College Boulevard for a shots fired call, according to police.

Once officers arrived, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to the OPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injury, police said.

The suspect, described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound Hispanic man, was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with white letters while riding a white e-bike that he stole from the victim, the department said.

Police said the wanted man was last seen fleeing in the riverbed Westbound toward El Camino Real.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the OPD at 760-435-4900.